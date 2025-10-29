Aid announced after celebrating Diwali on borrowed money

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The government has announced financial assistance of ₹913.41 crore for farmers affected by excessive rainfall in Marathwada’s capital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as in Jalna and Wardha districts. Although the aid will reach farmers’ hands after Diwali, there will be delays due to KYC requirements.

From June to the end of September, crops over approximately 32 lakh hectares were damaged. Some districts experienced damage in June-July, while others were affected in August and September. In August, certain districts faced losses, and by September, all districts in the division saw damage to Kharif crops.

After issuing four government orders that released ₹3,182 crore in compensation, the final approval for relief funds for the division’s capital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna district was issued on 29 October.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will receive ₹480 crore in compensation and Jalna district will receive ₹356 crore. After distributing around ₹1,600 crore from the first four orders (declaring aid of Rs 3,182 crore), the assistance fund for these three districts, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Wardha, was finally announced. Although the aid will reach farmers’ bank accounts after the Diwali which was celebrated by borrowing money from others, KYC issues may cause delays.

Five government orders for assistance fund

So far, the government has issued five orders regarding the relief fund. Four orders announced ₹3,182 crore, and on 29 October, the fifth order announced ₹913.41 crore. Altogether, the five orders have declared a total aid of ₹4,100 crore.

District.........Affected Farmers.....Damaged Area....Amount of Relief (Assistance)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar…..644649…….519464 hectares…..Rs 480.17 Crore

Jalna…..548890…….380263 hectares…..Rs 356.66 Crore

Wardha…..72260…….89983 hectares…..Rs 76.75 Crore