Aid for well repairs and cultivation on flood-damaged lands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has approved two relief measures for farmers affected by the 2025 Kharif season’s heavy rains and floods.

Under the plan, financial aid will be given for repairing damaged irrigation wells and restoring barren farmlands through MGNREGA. Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar has instructed all district collectors and BDOs to implement the schemes immediately.

Small and marginal farmers with up to 2 hectares of damaged land can get help under MGNREGA. ₹3 lakh per hectare (maximum ₹5 lakh) will be provided for land restoration, with a 60:40 labour-to-material cost ratio.

For collapsed or silted irrigation wells, the government will grant up to ₹30,000, or the actual repair cost, whichever is lower. Eligible wells verified through panchanamas will qualify. Farmers must apply to the BDO with ownership proof. 50% of the amount (up to ₹15,000) will be given in advance, and the rest after completion.

All repaired wells will be geo-tagged for monitoring.