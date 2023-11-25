Aids worth Rs 1.5 crore presented to PwDs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has organised Samajik Adhikarita Shivir at Kailas Shilp Sabhagruh on Saturday.

A total of 1400 persons with disabilities (PwD) were presented with different aids and appliances like tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, smart phones etc of valuing Rs 1.5 crore, at the camp.

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik, union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, additional collector Arvind Lokhande, deputy chief executive officer (Zilla Parishad) Omprakash Ramawat, Harish Kumar, Dr Kiran Pawara, Shalini Bundhe, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode and disabled beneficiaries were present on the occasion.

Bhoumik underlined that the Central Government has honoured PwD by launching various welfare schemes. The efforts aimed at bringing them into the mainstream through social, economical and educational development.

Karad also mentioned the provision of Rs 54,000 crore for the development of PwD (instead of Rs 27,000 crore) in the annual budget. The provision of 4 per cent reservations in jobs to them has also been announced by the Centre. The camps at different places are being conducted through municipal corporations and zilla parishads. We will be implementing the development schemes for the PwD effectively in the district.