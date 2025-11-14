AIKYAM 2025 at Ajanta & Ellora; Sopaan, UNESCO & Maharashtra Tourism to host UN 80th anniv celebrations in city from Nov 21–23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sopaan, an arts and culture initiative, in collaboration with UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism and the city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, will host AIKYAM 2025 - a landmark celebration of art, heritage and innovation - at the magnificent UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora from November 21 to 23, marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN). Conceived by former Indian Ambassador Monika Mohta and cultural entrepreneur Siddhaant Mohta, AIKYAM inaugurates a new series of immersive cultural journeys across India’s most iconic heritage sites. Rooted in the philosophy of oneness - of science and spirituality, humanity and nature - and reflecting the ancient faiths of Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism, AIKYAM embodies India’s timeless wisdom, sustainable cultural practices and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Classical ballet, talks by

Director, UNESCO Timothy Curtis,

historian William Dalrymple

The three-day celebration will feature Omkar, a classical ballet choreographed by internationally acclaimed artist Gauri Sharma Tripathi, to be staged at Ellora’s majestic Kailasa Temple. Dancers from Argentina, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Spain will join Indian artists, creating a vibrant cross-cultural dialogue through movement and music. The programme also includes talks by Dr Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India; author and historian William Dalrymple; and cultural commentator Nick Booker. Curated Maharashtrian culinary experiences, folk performances and textile showcases will offer visitors a sensory journey through the region’s living traditions. Special attractions include the recreation of a historic classical concert once presented at the United Nations, and a live mural painting by Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro, who will create a contemporary interpretation of the celebrated Ajanta fresco tradition.

Cultural ambassadors, diplomats

from around globe to attend

Bringing together over 30 cultural ambassadors and diplomats, AIKYAM 2025 aims to highlight India’s soft power, immersive heritage experiences and commitment to global harmony through art, culture and sustainability.

Siddhaant Mohta, Co-Founder and Director, Sopaan, said, “AIKYAM pays homage to the spiritual and cultural essence of Ajanta and Ellora. It seeks to inspire reflection, foster meaningful exchange and celebrate the spirit of unity through heritage.”

Dr Timothy Curtis noted, “Ajanta and Ellora stand as living testaments to the creativity, spirituality and knowledge that have defined this region. Through initiatives such as AIKYAM, we foster dialogue among civilisations and advance UNESCO’s mission of building peace through culture and shared understanding.”

Municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth added that the celebration beautifully weaves the region’s rich cultural legacy with the possibilities of modern science and technology. Maharashtra Tourism emphasised the state’s pride in partnering to promote sustainable cultural tourism and heritage-led development.

Heritage tourism market

@ USD 27.1 bn by 2033

Cultural tourism accounts for nearly 40% of tourist arrivals in India, with the heritage tourism market valued at USD 19.9 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2033.

Ajanta and Ellora centre of attraction

With curated cave tours, performances and culinary experiences, AIKYAM positions Ajanta and Ellora at the heart of India’s cultural diplomacy while strengthening efforts to preserve these priceless sites for future generations.