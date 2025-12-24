Aikyam 2025 celebrated at Shreeyash Technical Campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual cultural festival ‘Aikyam-2025 ’organised jointly by the institutions of Shreeyash Technical Campus was celebrated with great enthusiasm recently.

Sandeep Pimple (HR Head, Grind Master) inaugurated the Engineering College programme while Abhijeet Adwant (General Manager – Corporate Purchase, Maso Group) and Baiju Patil, a renowned international wildlife photographer, inaugurated the Polytechnic programme.

Jitendra Chordia (Vice President, Harman Finochem) and Dr Dattatray Sawant (Technical Director, Lord Research and Life Sciences Lab), a renowned author and an industry expert, inaugurated the Pharmacy, Ayurveda and MBA programmes.

Captivating performances of students, including Ganesh Vandana, Bharat Darshan, Shivkalin Maharashtra, Gondhal, classical music and dance mesmerised the audience.

Chairman of the Trust, Basavaraj Mangrule, congratulated the team on the success of the event. Col Joy Daniel, principals of all colleges, including Dr B M Patil, Dr Ganesh Tapdiya, Sandeep Khandagale and Dr Swati Itagi were present.