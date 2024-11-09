AIMIM adopts different strategy in Central Constituency

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has adopted a different strategy to reach out to voters and ensure the victory of the party's candidate in the Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency (107) this time around.

The party has fielded candidates at two places, out of nine Assembly Constituencies in the district. Naser Siddiqui was given from the Central Assembly Constituency (107) for the second time.

His arch-rival is a sitting MLA and candidate of Shinde Sena and Mahayuti Pradeep Jaiswal. MLA Jaiswal defeated Naswer Siddiuqi by over 13,800 votes margins in the election of 2019. As a star campaigner, the top leader of AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi held a public meeting at Aam Khas ground last week to strengthen the base of the party. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi also held a corner meeting and a padayatra to reach out to the voters.

A total of 35 candidates filed nominations while 11 of them withdrew. There are 24 candidates in the fray. More than 3.66 lakh voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

Balasaheb Thorat (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Suhas Dashtrathe (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) and Javed Qureshi also other top candidates in the Constituency.

AIMIM city president Shareque Nashabandi said that they adopted a new strategy and micro-planning to reach out to voters this time around. He said that a group of volunteers were appointed for each booth to ensure voting was done by them.

“There are problems like water and health in the Central Constituency. Our leader Syed Imtiaz Jaleel who was MP fought for it. The administration started the construction of 52 overhead water tanks. For providing health facilities to common men, a case was filed in the High Court when the Government did not pay attention to our demand,” he said. He said that elections should be held peacefully without disturbing national integrity in the city.

Some senior leaders of the party said “There is a stress on door to door meeting. Daily padyatras are being taken out in two areas of the Constituency while two corner meetings are also being held. We have reduced errors made during the last election.”

According to sources, a special time from outside the State is guiding the activists and volunteers for the victory of the candidates and efforts were being made to pacify upset leaders of the party.

Box

Rebellion doesn’t mater

On the point rebel candidates contesting elections, and withdrawing the nomination papers of Kischand Tanwani, the MIM city president said that it does not matter for them as there are also official and rebel candidates of other parties in the fray.

Box

Election of 2019

--Pradeep Jaiswal-winner-82,217 votes

--Naser Siddiqui-----------68,325 votes’

--Vote margin of victory---------- 13, 892

Box

Election fo 2014

--Syed Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM) winner-- 61,843 votes

--Pradeep Jaiswal (Shiv Sena) 41,861 votes

--Vote margin of victory 19,982