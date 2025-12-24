AIMIM announced names of 8 candidates for Municipal Corporation polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musleemin (AIMIM) on Wednesday announced the eight candidates for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) 2026.

The names of some candidates for civic bodies elections in Jalna and Nashik were also announced today.

AIMIM State president and former MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel released the list of the candidates as per the instructions of AIMIM national president Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi.

Box

The Prabhag-wise names of the candidates for CSMC polls are as follows;

1) Prabhag 1-Azhar Ayub Khan

2) Prabhag 3- Imran Patel

3) Prabhag 9-Kakasaheb Kakde

4) Prabhag 9-Mateen Majed Shaikh

5) Prabhag 12-Haji Sher Khan Abdul Rehman Khan

6) Prabhag 28-Saber Pashu Shaikh

7) Prabhag 28-Abdul Mateen Khan

8) Prabhag 16: Syed Farhan Nehri

Box

1 candidate for Jalna & 3 for Nashik

The party also announced one candidate -Mohommad Majed -for Jalna while three candidates- Jabin Ramzan Pathan (Prabhag 14), Nagma Irfan Shaikh (Prabhag 30) and Ilyas Noor Shaikh Qureshi (Prabhag 15)- for Nashik.