AIMIM drops political bomb on MVA Govt; offers to join alliance

Aurangabad, March 19:

Dropping a political bomb on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the next day of Holi festival, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) State president and MP Imtiaz Jaleel offered to join MVA to defeat BJP in the ensuing election. This has set a political debate in the State.

It may be noted that MP Jaleel’s mother passed away recently. Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Imtiaz Jaleel two days ago to condole his mother’s sad demise.

Later, they also discussed the different political issues. MP Jaleel submitted the proposal to Health Minister and sought a reply on the proposal from MVA. The MP disclosed information about the offer before media on Saturday.

Talking to this newspaper, he said that AIMIM was always touted as the ‘B’ team of BJP.

“As State unit president, our party is ready to join MVA. We have done our job by submitting the proposal. Now, it is their turn. We will see what decision they make. Shiv Sena started calling as ‘Razakar, Aurangazeb. There is no point in talking about 400-year-old history.

Jaleel said that because of votes division in Uttar Pradesh, BJP could not be defeated.

“All the three parties of MVA which are weak and came together to form the Government. If you want to defeat BJP, take us with you. We should all contest the election together to defeat BJP,” he told to Tope.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar has also given a proposal to join the MVA. On this, the AIMIM MP said that he did not know anything about it. On the issue of the number of seats expected in the election, Jaleel said that nothing was discussed about the seats.

“We have submitted the proposal on the primary level. If it is accepted, we will talk further. We are ready to contest all the elections MVA,” he asserted.

The MP clarified that the MIM had no difference with adv Prakash Ambedkar. “We had good relationships in the past and so will be in future. We have no doubt about it. He (adv Ambedkar) is our elder brother today and will be in henceforth,” he added.