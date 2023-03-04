AIMIM is heir of Nizam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar termed All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as heirs of Aurangzeb and Nizam.

He was commenting on MP Imtiaz Jaleel’s indefinite agitation launched on Saturday.

Shirish Boralkar said that MP Jaleel is restless after Shinde-Fadnavis Government renamed the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. All followers of Sambhaji Maharaj are happy. He said that it had proved once again that some organisations are heirs of Aurangzeb and Nizam.