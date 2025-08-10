AIMIM leader’s husband in illicit liquor racket; escapes during crime dranch raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major illicit liquor den had been thriving for months in the crowded Ravindranagar area of Shahabazar right under the nose of the local Jinsi police. The racket, run by AIMIM state spokesperson and former corporator’s husband Aref Hussaini, came to light when the crime branch raided the spot on Saturday evening. Hussaini fled as the team entered.

Police seized country-made liquor, chemicals, and narcotics-making material worth Rs 1.55 lakh from the premises, leaving officers stunned. Illicit liquor, notorious for causing multiple deaths in the past, was being openly produced and sold here. Acting on a tip-off, the operation was led by police commissioner Pravin Pawar, DCP Ratnakar Navale, ACP Manoj Pagare, and Crime Branch PI Sambhaji Pawar.

According to police, the raid uncovered:

• 19 blue cans (Rs 39,000) containing 35 litres of strong-smelling liquid

• 5 cans (Rs 10,500)

• One white tank (Rs 48,000) with 800 litres of liquid

• One 1,000-litre tank (Rs 12,000)

• 9 empty 1,000-litre tanks

The team included API Ravikant Gachhe, ASIs Dilip Modi, Manoj Akole, Yogesh Gupta, Prakash Gaikwad, Ashraf Sayyad, Amol Shinde, Shyam Ade, Sagar Pandhare, Santosh Bhanuse, Jalinder Gore, Amol Mughale, and Preeti Ingle. A case has been registered at Jinsi police station. Hussaini, a resident of Champa Chowk, remains absconding.