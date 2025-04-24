AIMIM protests against Pahalgam terror attack

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a protest at Kranti Chowk condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Thursday evening. During the protest, AIMIM party workers burned the Pakistani flag and even beat it with footwear. The agitators also lit the candles in memory of the tourists who lost their lives in the attack.

The protest resounded with slogans such as: "Kashmir se awaaz aayi... Hindu-Muslim bhai bhai", "Murdaabad Murdaabad... Pakistan Murdaabad",

"Faansi do faansi do, aatankwadiyon ko faansi do", "ISI Murdaabad", filling the Kranti Chowk area with fiery chants from AIMIM supporters.

While speaking to mediapersons, AIMIM state president and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel demanded that the Prime Minister stop delivering speeches and take strong, decisive action, pledging AIMIM's full support for such measures.

Expressing disappointment, he criticised the government for excluding smaller parties (with fewer than five MPs) from the all-party meeting.

He also accused the Prime Minister of being more focused on celebrating the removal of Article 370 than keeping an eye on the conspiracies being hatched by neighbouring China and Pakistan.

Shareque Naqshbandi, Dr Kunal Kharat, Sameer Sajid Builder, Mohammad Asrar, Javed Khan, Zameer Quadri, Wajed Jahagirdar, Ankita Gajhans, Rafiq Khan, Zohra Khan, Isa Khan, Vikas Yedke, Imtiyaz Khan, Mir Hidayat Ali, and many others participated in the agitation.