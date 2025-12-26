AIMIM rally turns tense after candidate-aspirant clash in Kiradpura

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) announced eight candidates for the city elections just two days ago. Among them, the party’s official candidate for Prabhag No. 12, Mohammad Asrar, held a rally from Kiradpura at 5.30 pm on Friday. Supporters of Haji Isaq, son of former corporator Naseem Bee Sandu Khan, who was denied a ticket, reached Asrar’s rally and tried to question him about the nomination. A heated exchange occurred, and tension escalated until the police arrived at the scene, restoring calm.

There is intense competition among aspirants for MIM tickets in Muslim-majority areas. Fearing rebellion, political parties have been cautious in announcing candidates. However, MIM state president Imtiaz Jaleel surprised many by announcing a few candidates. On Friday evening, Mohammad Asrar, the candidate for Ward 12C (open category), led a large rally along Ram Mandir Road in Kiradpura. As the rally reached the temple, supporters of Haji Isaq arrived, leading to clashes between Asrar’s supporters and Isaq’s supporters. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Asrar moved forward slightly with his flag to avoid escalation. Due to the opposition, Asrar had to end the rally. Isaq’s supporters demanded that MIM reconsider Asrar’s nomination.

Tensions remained in the area following the incident. Both groups from MIM reached the Jinsi Police Station. Based on complaints filed by Afsar Khan Hussain Khan, a cognisable offense was registered against three individuals for assault. No further complaints were lodged by the other group late into the night, according to police inspector Shivaji Budhwant.

Claim from the open category

Ward 12C is an open category seat. “I had requested a nomination from here and had prepared fully. At the last moment, the ticket was given to someone else. Now the party is suggesting I contest from the OBC women’s category. Earlier, I had won the seat for my mother. Why should I contest from the women’s category now? I request the party to give me justice,” said Haji Isaq Khan, an aspiring candidate.

Party decision, not mine

“The orders to announce the candidate came from party president Asaduddin Owaisi, and I am announcing accordingly. Decisions about nominations are made by the core committee and the party, not by me alone,” said Imtiaz Jaleel.