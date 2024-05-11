AIMIM takes out Padyatra in Osmanpura; public meeting at Paithan Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A padayatra was taken out in Osmanpura area on Saturday to canvass for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Imtiaz Jaleel.

A public meeting was held at Paithan Gate in today afternoon. He laid stress on meeting people at Indiranagar of Garkheda area at 6 pm. Today was the last date of campaigning.

Sitting MP Imtiaz Jaleel met the journalists at a five-star hotel of Hudco Croner this morning.

The journalists arrived here from across the country as part of visiting the constituencies of Lok Sabha to know the mood of the country.

The journalists met Jaleel and held discussions for a long time. Later, a Padyatra was taken out at Osmanpura and Eknathnagar areas. AIMIM demonstrated strength in the Padyatra.

He along with the activists enjoyed juice at Paithan Gate. Later, a public meeting was held at the parking of the area. He guided the public. Jaleel started door-to-door meetings with people at Bharatnagar-Garkheda in the evening after the canvassing was over.

Box

Pinching opposition

Talking to media persons at Kranti Chowk this afternoon, Imtiaz Jaleel criticised Uddhav Sena and Shinde Sena for the chaos.

“The fight of both Senas is on the street. Both of them fulfilled my desire. They fought, that too, near Shivaji Maharaj's statue. What Mavles were doing near the statue of the great leader was seen clearly. What’s wrong, if someone is criticised for liquor sale? That person has not opened educational institutions,” he criticised the opposition.

He said that many more things would happen next two days. “The dream of those to cross 400 seat mark in LS election will remain an only dream,” he added.

Box

Navneet Rana can dance before camera

BJP candidate from Amravari Navneet Rana who was in the city today criticised AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel who termed her a ‘Chillar and Cheap’ woman.

“She recited Hanuman Chalisa before the house of Uddhav Thackeray. In which law, it was written to do so. She should have read at her own house as there is no objection in it,” he said.

Jaleel said that she had one big weakness, that is, she could do anything before the camera channels. “She will be ready for the dance if she is asked that she will be shown live for 10 minutes. BJP had invited people from Hyderabad for provocative speeches during the last election while this time around, they called people from Amravati,” he asserted.