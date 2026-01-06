AIMIM to reconcile disgruntled members today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 22 former corporators of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were denied tickets. As a result, the disgruntled corporators have started a rebellion against the party. It is becoming difficult for the new AIMIM candidates even to set foot in many Prabhags.

Party president Asaduddin Owaisi will step in to unite the disgruntled members. According to reliable sources, he will hold one-on-one discussions with the unhappy leaders at a hotel near Hudco Corner on Wednesday.

A public meeting of MP Asaduddin Owaisi will be organised at Aam Khas Ground, in the evening on January 7. He will arrive in the city tomorrow morning for the meeting. Owaisi will hold discussions with the disgruntled leaders of the city between 12 noon and 1 PM. Everyone's attention is focused on how many of the disgruntled members he will be able to persuade.

Some former corporators have taken tickets from other political parties, while others have chosen to raise the banner of rebellion and contest the election as independent candidates.

Those who have not even filed nomination papers are firing daily salvos against the local leaders of the party on social media. AIMIM is currently on the back foot because of all this. Owaisi himself will come here to bring the disgruntled leaders back into the fold.

Box

Neglect of disgruntled members after the elections

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Owaisi himself went to the homes of disappointed MIM leaders to pacify them. He called some of them and persuaded them. Respecting the party leader, many worked diligently in the elections. However, after the elections, the party neglected these members. Many are watching to see how many of the disgruntled members will attend Wednesday's meeting ahead of the municipal elections.