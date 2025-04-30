Air-conditioned city bus operation from May 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As part of the Smart City initiative, 35 air-conditioned buses are set to be launched under the city bus service. So far, one such bus has arrived and will be officially inaugurated on May 1 at the Police Headquarters by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

This air-conditioned bus will operate on the route from the Central Bus Stand to Ellora. Notably, the fare for this bus will be the same as that of regular city buses. It will run for passengers every three hours between 6 am and 7 pm.