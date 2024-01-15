Air India cancels Delhi, Mumbai flights today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The passengers of Air India’s Delhi and Mumbai bound flights were taken aback after the airline suddenly cancelled the morning flights operated on the above routes today.

Meanwhile, the sudden development has pushed the passengers to inconvenience and their planning got disturbed as they were to reach Delhi and Mumbai for their urgent important professional and personal works.

It may be noted that AI’s Delhi flight arrives at the Chikalthana Airport at 7 am and after half an hour it resumes the return journey, while the Mumbai flight arrives at 6 am and leaves the airport for Mumbai at 6.40 am. The passengers were surprised when the airline informed them about the cancellation through mobile messages.

Despite this, several passengers reached the airport this morning and had to return on finding that there was no hope. Their schedule got disturbed and at the eleventh hour they had to either book a seat in the evening flight or go for other modes of transportation. According to the airport sources, the flights have been cancelled due to ongoing bad weather in Delhi.

Evening flight to Mumbai also cancelled

The private airline IndiGo has also cancelled the Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai flight on Sunday evening. The airline has alerted its passengers through circulating messages in the afternoon, said the airport sources.

It may be noted that the Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Delhi flight arrived at the local airport at 12 noon. For the past few days, the flight service has been cancelled for various reasons.