Air India's Delhi flight canceled for the second day in a row
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2024 11:10 PM2024-01-16T23:10:03+5:302024-01-16T23:10:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the second day in a row, Air India's morning Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Delhi flight was cancelled on Tuesday. Due to this, the passengers faced inconvenience. Over 84 flights in Delhi were canceled on Monday due to fog. In this, Air India's morning flights to Delhi and Mumbai were cancelled. Passengers planning to go to Delhi by Air India flight were hit on Tuesday too. Passengers were informed that the flight was cancelled.