Air pollution skyrockets due to Diwali festivities

Pollution remains high for past six days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has been grappling with severe air pollution for the past week, primarily attributed to the extensive use of firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations. The air quality index (AQI) has consistently hovered between 101 and 200, placing the city within the yellow zone, indicating air quality hazardous for individuals with respiratory ailments, heart conditions, and breathing difficulties.

The air pollution crisis began on November 10, coinciding with a noticeable shift in weather patterns. Since November 11, air pollution levels have steadily increased, affecting the city and surrounding industrial areas. On November 12, the city plunged into the red zone, indicating hazardous air quality, from 7 pm to 12 midnight. A similar situation unfolded in Waluj and Chikalthana, with polluted air persisting until 4 am.

The air pollution surge continued on November 14, coinciding with the Diwali Padwa celebrations. Chikalthana and Waluj were particularly affected, with air quality reaching alarming levels. The city itself experienced significant pollution, and the situation remained grim even after India's victory over New Zealand on November 15, due to the continued use of firecrackers.

Wear masks to minimize exposure

Health experts have urged individuals with respiratory issues to take extra precautions and wear masks to minimize their exposure to the polluted air. The prolonged exposure to hazardous air quality poses significant health risks, particularly for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.