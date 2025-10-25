Air quality of the city crossed 300 AQI on Diwali night

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to firecracker celebrations, the air in the city was observed to be highly polluted between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night. Measurements taken by devices installed at various locations by the Smart City Corporation showed the air quality exceeded 300 AQI, indicating extremely polluted conditions.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) keeps a close watch on pollution in the city. To monitor air quality, the board has installed devices at several locations, including the Railway Station area, Rachnakar Colony, S.B. College campus, the office near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Road, Mahavir Chowk, and More Chowk in Waluj MIDC. Pollution increases due to smoke from vehicles running in the city and emissions from factory chimneys in the MIDC area. Additionally, dry weather causes dust particles to mix heavily into the air. On Diwali, firecracker celebrations further degrade air quality. On October 21, after Lakshmi Puja, there was heavy bursting of firecrackers in the city. Air quality in More Chowk, Waluj, was the worst, indicating the highest level of firecracker activity there. According to the Smart City air quality measurement devices, AQI in the city between 8 pm and 10 pm on the night of the 21st ranged between 200 and 325. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, while an AQI above 301 is classified as extremely poor.

Moderate pollution according to the Pollution Control Board

Sub-regional officer Achyut Nandvate of the Pollution Control Board stated that the air in the Railway Station area and More Chowk, Waluj, was the most polluted. He said that normally, air quality between 8 pm and 10 pm ranges from 90 to 92 AQI. On Diwali, however, air quality ranged from 130 to 160 AQI, which he described as moderate pollution. He also claimed that compared to other cities, air quality in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Diwali was relatively better.