Airline gears up to operate direct Haj flights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Like 2023, the private airliner SpiceJet will be operating direct Haj 2024 flights from seven citizens including Aurangabad, Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, and Vijayawada.

It is learnt that the lease agreement regarding the induction of two A340 aircraft has been finalised by the airliner. The first phase of the Haj operations is likely to commence in the second week of May.

It may be noted that the airliner had operated 200 special Haj flights boarding 21000 pilgrims during Haj 2023.