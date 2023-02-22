Airport all set to welcome guests

Lokmat News Network

Against the backdrop of the G-20 summit in the country, a women’s conference will be held in Aurangabad. Delegates from various countries will come to the city to attend the conference. Hence, the Chikalthana Airport is prepared to welcome the guests coming to the city. A red carpet has been spread along with electric lights, fountains, and paintings have been installed on the premises.

The foreign guests will come to the city through Chikalthana Airport. Hence, the preparation has started to welcome them for the past few days. Paintings are being done at various places in the airport by the artists. Attractive fountains and lights have been installed. All the preparations will be completed in the airport by February 24, said airport director D G Salve.