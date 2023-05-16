Airport expansion delayed despite provision of Rs 734 crores

147 acres of land will be required

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 147 acres of land will be required on the southern side for runway expansion at Chikalthana international airport. On March 9, the government announced a fund of Rs 734 crore for that land acquisition in the budget. However, the land acquisition process for widening has not started.

The collector office had proposed that the airport authority would need Rs 465 crore for the land acquisition under the 2013 Act and Rs 540 crore through direct purchase through private land negotiations. The government made a provision of Rs 734 crores in the budget. Runway alignment shifted to save 1200 properties. This will expand the runway for international flights with a taxi runway. Moreover, it will be possible to get a boost for the growth of the industry. Meanwhile, when collector Astik Kumar Pandey was asked about this matter, he said that no instructions have been received from the airport authority yet.