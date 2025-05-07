Airstrike reels storm Social Media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After India’s powerful strike on Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack, nationwide jubilation erupted. Families gathered over tea to watch the coverage, discussing the operation with pride. In every corner of city, people were seen watching videos and sharing details. Social media platforms were flooded with reels, memes, and statuses about Operation Sindoor. From politicians to common citizens, everyone joined in. Instagram and WhatsApp buzzed all day, turning the digital space into a tribute to India’s decisive response.