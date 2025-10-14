AISFI stage agitation in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the city unit of All India Students Federation of India (AISFI) staged an agitation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to allow LLB-three-year students to appear for the examination.

The university decided to get complete the whole syllabus within a specific time. If the syllabus is not completed on time, Bamu will not allow to appear for the examination. The agitators said that other universities of the State had not imposed conditions on the completion of the syllabus as per the policy of the Bar Council of India.

They claimed that even Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) had not put any condition of completion of the syllabus of the Law faculty. The other demands of the AISFI included the examination of all students should be conducted as per the LLB Law Ordinance 99, cancellation of the university circular stating that the three-year LLB law degree should be completed in six years.