Ajanta Caves artwork enchants visitors from 30 countries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The exquisite expression of emotions, delicate colour schemes, fine line work, and depictions of men, women, royal courts, nature, music, and dance at the Ajanta Caves left cultural ambassadors from 30 countries mesmerized during their visit on Sunday.

The visit was part of the three-day international cultural festival Aikyam 2025, which brought ambassadors to the district. During their tour of the caves, the visitors were particularly struck by the Padmapani Bodhisattva painting, noting the compassion in Buddha’s eyes and the divine radiance on his face. The guests thanked the workers for maintaining the caves and were assisted throughout by Manoj Pawar from the Archaeology Department.