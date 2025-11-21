Ajanta Caves impresses Indonesia’s diplomat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Consul General of Indonesia, Eddy Wardoyo, visited the world heritage Ajanta Caves on Friday. He was overwhelmed by the beauty of the painted caves. After seeing the caves, he remarked, “The Ajanta Caves are an excellent example of architectural art.”

Wardoyo arrived at the Ajanta Caves along with his fellow officials. Manoj Pawar, the Conservation Assistant of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Ajanta Caves), welcomed them and provided information about the caves. The consul-general was impressed by the palanquin (doli) facility provided for tourists at the site. He also enjoyed experiencing a ride in the palanquin.

What did the Consul General of Indonesia say?

“My visit to Ajanta Caves, along with all my friends, was wonderful. After seeing the caves, I learned new things about India’s great history. These caves are not only beautiful, but their structure is an excellent example of modern architecture. Therefore, the world should learn about India’s glorious history. The caves are as beautiful as they are well maintained.”