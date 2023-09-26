Ajanta-Ellora Caves are living legends

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The historic city is well-known across the globe for having two world heritage sites and other important monuments of national and international interest. However, these heritage sites have become an integrated part of our lives in the last 75 years

of India’s Independence.

Logo of Department of Tourism

According to an expert and the Chairman of Civil Aviation Committee and Public Relations Committee (of Tourism Development Foundation), Sumit Kothari said, “ The

first logo of the Department of Tourism (Government of India) featuring the Elephant surrounded by flowers was adopted from the frescoes of the Ajanta Caves. The Elephant is a symbol of strength.”

Logo of beauty pageant

“ The painting ‘Flying Apsara’ was the official emblem of the Miss World beauty pageant which was held in Bangalore (now Bengaluru) in 1996. The precious painting is from Cave Number 17 of Ajanta Caves,” pointed out Sumit Kothari adding

that the time has come for us to share such information as USP to the world and tourism fraternity.

In Literature

Added a veteran heritage-lover, “ The renowned poet of yesteryears Sikander Ali Wajd had written a masterpiece poem in Urdu on Ajanta Caves. Another Marathi author and poet N D Mahanor penned a book on Ajanta. These writings are very

popular even today.”

Currency Notes

After demonetisation, the Government of India printing new paper currency notes including the notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 20 denominations. The world famous Kailash Temple (of Ellora Caves) is printed on the rear side of the Rs 20 note and

a panel of Ajanta frescoes is printed on the rear side of the Rs 2,000 note.

My Stamps - DoP

The Department of Post (DoP) also has its contribution in promoting the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The Senior Postmaster (SPM) Mohammed Shakeel Shaikh said, “ Under My Stamps Category, we have three postal stamps on the world heritage sites of India - Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves and Taj Mahal. These philatelic stamps were introduced one decade ago. On payment of Rs 300, the Head Post Office (HPO) provides a sheet of 12 postal stamps (each of valuing Rs 5) bearing the print of Ajanta Caves/Ellora Caves and the

photo of client on its one side. He/She can use these postal stamps by pasting them on sending their special mails or preserve them as mementoes.”