Ajanta police seize banned gutkha worth Rs 20L

Aurangabad

Ajanta police laid a trap on Jalgaon - Aurangabad road and seized a truck transporting banned gutkha from Madhya Pradesh to Jalna district on Tuesday night. The police arrested three persons and seized the truck worth Rs 15 lakh and gutkha amounting to Rs 20 lakh, and all seized articles amounting to Rs 35 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Gajanan Lokhande (Tapovan, Bhokardan, Jalna), Anna Jagtap (Rajur, Bhokardan), and Amol Tupe (Umberkheda, Bhokardan).

Ajanta police received the information that banned Gutkha is being transported in a truck. Under the guidance of senior officers, API Pramod Bhingare, PSI Raju Rathod, Akram Pathan, Sanjay Koli, Vikas Chaudhary and others laid a trap near Ajanta on Tuesday night. At around 11 pm, the police team stopped a truck (MH21 BH 4735). They found pan masala, gutkha, scented tobacco and other articles amounting to Rs 20 lakh.

A case has been registered with Ajanta police station. PSI Raju Rathod is further investigating the case.