Ajit Mule elected first president of Maratha Business Forum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajit Mule was elected as the first president of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter of the Maratha Business Forum (MBF) at an event held on January 6 at a hotel on Beed Bypass.

Vivek Bhosle was elected as the vice president, Sunil Bhosle as the secretary, Shantanu Mogal as the joint secretary, and Shashikant Shelke as the treasurer.

The event was attended by prominent members of the business community, including Mansingh Pawar, Sunil Kirdak, Kiran Jagtap, and Bharat Muddenge. The formation of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter marks a significant step in the expansion of the MBF, which aims to empower and support Maratha entrepreneurs across Maharashtra.

According to the members, the MBF is a leading organization dedicated to the advancement of the Maratha business community. It provides its members with a platform for networking, mentorship, and access to resources. The establishment of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter will enable the MBF to better serve the needs of Maratha entrepreneurs in the region.