Ajit Udhan represents India in UN’s Global Mental-Health Initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A student from the city, Ajit Udhan has been selected by the UN Youth Office for its global Flagship Initiative on Youth Mental Health & Well-Being, launched at the World Social Summit in Doha with WHO, UNICEF and UNESCO. As one of India’s young contributors, Ajit shared a video message stressing that mental health must be recognised as a human right. His message is now part of the UN’s global youth story collection, which will guide awareness campaigns, policy frameworks and community support models. The initiative aims to amplify youth voices in global mental-health reforms.