‘Ajunhi’ book released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Ajunhi’ a poetry collection book written by Manisha Koddikar, was released in a programme recently. Noted poet F M Shinde released the book.

Writer Leela Shinde, member of Indian Women's Cricket Selection Board Richa Shinde, M G Joshi (retired Lecture), Vijayakumar Vyas (Retired Principal), Girish Magre (Entrepreneur and Writer), Kavita Ingle and others were present.

Present. Manisha Koddikar a young poetess of the new generation expresses the pain of women through her poetry. Earlier, her two two books of poetry--‘Asakt (Marathi),’ ‘Antarang (Hindi)’ were already published.

She is a teacher at Stepping Stone High School for the past 17 years. ‘Ajunhi’ is a third collection of poetry that was also released. Mahendra Shakya and Ajay Awasare conducted the proceedings of the programme.