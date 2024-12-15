Akedkarite organisations appeal for Bandh on Dec 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various Ambedkarite parties and organisations in the city have decided to observe bandh on December 16 to protest the Parbhani incident.

It may be noted that the suspicious death of Somnath Venkat Suryavanshi, who was arrested in connection with the violence in Parbhani, in police custody, has caused widespread outrage. Meanwhile, Anandraj Ambedkar of the Republican Sena has called for a Maharashtra bandh on December 16, to protest this incident. Different Ambedkariteo organisations in the city decided to make the bandh a success.

A meeting was held at the Subhedari Guest House on Sunday. It was attended by office-bearers of parties and organizations such as the Republican Sena, Panthers Republican Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bhimshakti Samajik Sanghatna, Republican Party of Maharashtra, Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Rashtriya Republican Party, BRSP, Secular Republican Federation of India, Maharashtra Republican Party, Azad Samaj Party, Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission, RPI (Kharat), Republican Students' Sena, All India Samata Sainik Dal, Panther Sena, RPI (Rajratna Ambedkar), Ambedkarwaddi Bahujan Vikas Samiti, Communist Party of India, Samvidhan Bachao Aghadi, Bhimshakti Rojandari Karmachakar Sanghatana,

Prahar Janshakti Party, Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan, Panthers Republican Vidhyarthi Aghadi, Bharatiya Dalit Panther, Swatantra Loksatta Party and Castribe Karmachiari Mahasangh.

Bandh to be observed peacefully.

The bandh will be observed in a constitutional manner. Precautions will be taken to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and the common citizens are not inconvenienced by the bandh. Vyapari Mahasangh, Rickshaw Driver and Owners' Unions, and various student organisations have appealed to all to cooperate with the bandh. Ramesh Gaikwad, Dr Siddhant Gade, Chandrakant Rupekar, Mukund Sonawane, adv Abhay Taksal, Raju Sable, Shailendra Misal, Sachin Nikam, Milind Bansode, Arvind Kamble, Vinod Korke, Vasantraj Vakte, Dr Deepak Khillare and others urged trading community through a letter to

cooperate in the bandh.