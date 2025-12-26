Akshata Mule selected for Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Akshata Achyut Mule, a NSS volunteer from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, has been selected for the Republic Day National Parade to be held in New Delhi on 26 January. The announcement was made by director Dr Somnath Khade.

The western regional selection trials were recently held at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University, where a team of eight participants from four districts under the university’s jurisdiction took part. After 15 days of training, 12 volunteers from Maharashtra were selected. Akshata, from Ambajogai, was chosen from the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit to represent at the prestigious parade in Delhi.

In recognition of her achievement, vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari felicitated her. NSS director Dr Somnath Khade and principal Dr M V Kanetkar were also present on the occasion.

Photo caption:

Akshata Mule, a NSS student from the university, being felicitated by vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari upon her selection for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.