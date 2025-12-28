Akshata Muley selected for Republic Day Parade

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Akshata Achyut Muley, a National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, has been selected for the Republic Day parade (National Parade) to be held in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.

The wait of the last five years has finally ended with this selection.

NSS director Dr Somnath Khade said that Akshata is the only student from the university to be selected for this parade.

A team of eight participants from four districts under the university participated in the selection trials held at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University, Patan, Gujarat, from October 31 to November 9. In the selection camp, 12 volunteers from Maharashtra were selected after 15 days of training.

Among them, Akshata Muley from Ambejogai, representing the NSS department, was selected for the parade in Delhi. She was felicitated by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Vijay Fulari, for this achievement.