ALC records 54.02 percentage voter turn out till 5 pm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections in 11 constituencies of Maharashtra including Aurangabad, Jalna, and Beed was held today.

The 11-hour-long voting schedule was implemented from 7 am to 6 pm. It may be noted that 37 candidates were in the fray from Aurangabad, 26 from Jalna, and 41 from Beed Constituencies.

The voting percentage recorded in the Aurangabad Constituency was 54.02 percent (till 5 pm). While Jalna and Beed Constituencies recorded 58.85 pc and 58.21 pc respectively (till 5 pm).

In Aurangabad, considering the ongoing fluctuation in temperature in the city for the past few weeks, the enthusiasm for voting was at a high level along with the party leaders, office-bearers, and workers in the morning hours. Long queues were seen formed in front of the polling stations from early morning.

The Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency comprise of six assembly constituencies Kannad, Vaijapur, Gangapur and Aurangabad (West, Central and East). The strength of voters was 20.61 lakh in these six constituencies. Hence, an average of 10.80 lakh voting was done till 5 pm.

The voting percentage was scaling up at a low speed every two hours. The first round of voting percentage recorded was 7.52 pc (at 9 am); 19.53 pc (at 11 am); and 32.37 pc (till 1 pm). The speed of voting, however, started to decrease owing to the rise in mercury. The voting percentage recorded till 3 pm was 43.76 which reached 53.50 pc till 5 pm. No doubt, the citizens were reaching their polling stations along with their families, apart from nuclear families, and youths in groups. To be precise, the aggressiveness in voting was observed during the first and the last three hours of the voting schedule.

It has been observed that the zeal and enthusiasm amongst rural voters were missing in the first round. It got equal in the second round and the voting speed resumed after 3 pm. The escalation in voting percentage was observed in the fifth round in Aurangabad East and Gangapur assembly constituencies.

Voting percentage recorded in six assembly constituencies of ALC

Kannad–54.75 pc

Aurangabad Central –52.17 pc

Aurangabad West–53.11 pc

Aurangabad East–54.66 pc

Gangapur–54.52 pc

Vaijapur–56.29 pc

Voting percentage recorded in six assembly constituencies of BLC

Gevrai–52.59 pc

Majalgaon–55.70 pc

Beed–53.80 pc

Ashti–64.20 pc

Kaij–62.54 pc

Parli–60.18 pc.

Voting percentage recorded in six assembly constituencies of JLC

Jalna – 51.36 pc

Badnapur–58.30 pc

Bhokardhan–64.98 pc

Sillod–58.61 pc

Phulambri–58.62 pc

Paithan–61.64 pc.