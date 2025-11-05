Alert container driver prevents major highway tragedy; truck driver escapes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Swift action by a container driver averted a major accident on the Dhule–Solapur Highway near Chitegaon Phata on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12 pm, a speeding truck hit a container carrying new cars, causing it to lose control and cross into the opposite lane. The driver’s alertness and timely braking prevented a massive collision, saving several lives. However, a woman riding a two-wheeler sustained minor injuries after falling off her vehicle.

According to police, Arbaz Khan, the container driver, was transporting new cars from Delhi to Bengaluru when the incident occurred. As his vehicle approached Chitegaon Phata, another truck tried to overtake from the left and rammed into his container. The impact forced the container onto the divider and into the oncoming lane. Reacting quickly, Arbaz applied the brakes, slowing the vehicle just in time to avoid a head-on crash with four to five cars and several two-wheelers.

Near-miss for mother and son

At the same moment, Shashikala Shrimant Sukase and her son Dnyaneshwar from Varudi were passing through the area on their two-wheeler. Their bike was only a few feet from the container’s path. Dnyaneshwar managed to brake suddenly, preventing a direct collision. His mother fell from the bike and suffered minor injuries, while he escaped unharmed. Motorists coming from Paithan Road also stopped their vehicles after noticing the situation, preventing a pile-up and assisting the injured woman.

-------

Truck driver absconds

The truck driver who caused the accident fled immediately after the crash. Police said efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its driver.

Public appreciation

Following the incident, Arbaz Khan, a resident of Chakan, Pune, appeared visibly shaken, fearing public backlash. However, eyewitnesses praised his presence of mind for preventing a potential disaster. Locals comforted him and offered tea and water to help him recover from the shock.