Alert elderly couple catches thief; crowd thrashes suspect at central bus stand

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An elderly couple heading for a pilgrimage caught a thief who stole Rs 3,000 from them at the central bus stand around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Passengers quickly gathered and thrashed the suspect before handing him over to the police.

A video of the incident went viral, showing the couple holding the accused while the elderly man accused him of stealing cash. The woman, visibly angry, demanded strict action. Seeing the commotion, other passengers joined in and helped restrain the thief.

Passengers and security guards took the suspect to the police outpost inside the bus stand, only to find it locked. Outraged, commuters expressed anger over the absence of police at such a busy spot. Officers arrived later and took the suspect into custody.

Senior depot manager Ajay Patil confirmed the incident and said the accused was handed over to the police for further action.

Security lapses

Passengers complained that the police outpost often remains shut and that police presence is irregular, putting passenger safety at risk.

Possible theft gang

The elderly couple alleged that the thief passed the stolen cash to another person, raising suspicion that a small gang of two to three members might be operating at the bus stand.

Photo: Passengers beating the suspected thief at the central bus stand.