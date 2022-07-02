Alert guards save woman attempting suicide in lake

Aurangabad, July 2:

A 50 years old woman attempting to suicide in Harsul Lake was saved due to the alertness of the security guards. They called the police in time and the Damini Squad rushed to spot and save the woman.

As per the details, the woman lives in Phulenagar in Harsul area. Her elder son and daughter-in-law lives in the same locality. However, they did not live that she came and met their son. Two days back, her son and daughter-in-law severely beat her stating why she frequently come to their house and meet her grandson. The woman had lodged a complaint against her son and daughter-in-law with Harsul police station. The couple was annoyed with it and they again beat her.

Upset over the incident, the woman on Saturday morning went to Harsul Lake to commit suicide. Shen was searching the spot to jump in the Lake. However, the security guards Kailas Wani, Rajesh Gawale and Balsingh noticed her suspicious activities. They immediately informed the police. The Damini Squad led by API Sushma Pawar, Constables Lata Jadhav, Asha Gaikwad, Sujata Jadhav, Nirmala Nimbhore, Rupa Sakla, Yogesh Ughade rushed to Harsul Lake. They asked the woman to move away from the Lake and then she went in the nearby thorny buses. The police convinced her and took her out of the bushes. She started crying and told her misery to the police. The counseled her and took her to the police station.