Alert pet dogs save farm worker from leopard attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A leopard lying in wait suddenly pounced on a young man who was working in a farm. At the same moment, two of the farmer’s pet dogs ran toward the leopard. The young man became alert, noticed the leopard, and fortunately managed to escape. However, in the attack, one dog was killed and the other was injured. The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning (November 22), created panic in the Undangaon area.

On Saturday morning, Sunil Narwade was working in the farm bearing Gut No. 770 belonging to farmer Nilesh Mahajan of Undangaon. A leopard hiding in Mahajan’s banana plantation attempted to attack Sunil. At that moment, the dogs ran toward the leopard. As a result, the leopard shifted its attention toward the dogs, allowing the young man to escape. The leopard injured one dog and carried the other up a tree. After villagers informed the authorities, a team of forest personnel reached the spot and inspected the area. The Ajanta Range Forest has appealed to citizens to remain alert and avoid going to the farms alone at night.

…And then the leopard fled

When the young man started shouting for help, the leopard left the dog and ran away. The dog that was carried onto the tree fell into the well below and died. In addition, the leopard also attacked and seriously injured a dog belonging to farmer Prashant Pandit.

Leopard terror in the area

Continuous leopard attacks have created fear among the residents of Undangaon. The attack on the young man on Saturday has caused widespread panic among villagers and farmers, and people are afraid to go to their fields. Villagers have demanded that the department of forest (DoF) immediately install a cage and capture the leopard.