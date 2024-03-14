All competitions in Indradhanush completed; prizes to be distributed today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the competitions being held during the last four days of the Indradhanush youth festival were concluded in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

It may be noted that 875 boys and girls from 24 universities of the 19th State participated in the five-day State level inter-university youth festival. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais inaugurated the festival. A total of 29 competitions in seven categories were conducted at five stages- Srujanrang (Main auditorium), Naadrang (open stage of Dramatics Department), Abhinayrang (CFART), Shabdarang (Physics Department) and Lalitrang (Fine Art Department), between March 11 and 14.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 11 am on March 15. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will chair the ceremony. The prizes will also be given to the top three teams of Shobhayatra.

Prominent actress Sonali Kulkarni will be the chief guest for the event. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Duttatray Bhange, and director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure will also grace the event. The university will make a livestreaming of the prize distribution ceremony on its portal and social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the university received the hostship of Indradhanus third time in the last 15 years. The years of hostships are 2008, 2016 and 2024. Chairman of the observers committee of Raj Bhavan Dr Pramod Pabrekar and president of Indradhanus Finance Committee Dr Govind Katlakute (Nashik) took a review of the festival on the campus.

A total of 33 committees were formed for the arrangements of the festival. Nearly 150 office-bearers and members worked for the success of the festival.