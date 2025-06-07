All courts to resume regular from Monday

Updated: June 7, 2025 21:25 IST

All courts to resume regular from Monday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the summer break, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, the Aurangabad Bench of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, and all other city courts will resume regular functioning from Monday, June 9, 2025.

