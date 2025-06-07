All courts to resume regular from Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 7, 2025 21:25 IST2025-06-07T21:25:03+5:302025-06-07T21:25:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
After the summer break, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, the Aurangabad Bench of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, and all other city courts will resume regular functioning from Monday, June 9, 2025.