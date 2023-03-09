All days in a year belong to women

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The struggle and sacrifice of a woman is so great that 365 days of the year belong to women. So there is no need to celebrate only March 8 as Women's Day. As a mother, it is in women's hands how to shape the next generation, said Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena.

He was speaking in a programme held by the ZP women and child welfare department to honour the Aanganwadi workers and supervisors on International Women's Day. CEO Vikas Meena presided over the event and emphasized the need for everyone to respect women. He also drew attention to the recent W-20 conference under G-20, where women's upliftment and security were discussed. Deputy commissioner of women and child development department Harsha Deshmukh, additional CEO Sangitadevi Patil, and district animal husbandry officer Dr Surekha Mane also spoke on the occasion. Patil appealed to women to learn new technologies in the digital age, while Deshmukh expressed hope for good work through nutrition campaigns and nurseries.