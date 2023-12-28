All disease diagnosis camp through Ayurveda held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An all disease diagnosis camp through Ayurveda was organized recently by District Kanva Brahmin Samaj. In all, 95 patients were treated for asthma, diabetes, gynecology and infertility and other diseases.

Among them, 35 patients were diabetic, 18 patients were asthmatic and phlegm, while other patients were infertility and gynecological diseases. These patients were treated by Dr Meghna Chamragore and Dr Hemant Jhele. Dr Chamargore said that through Ayurveda, one can get rid of diabetes by maintaining a good and healthy lifestyle and also prevent infertility.

Kanva Dindarshika-2024 was released by Mathuradas Deshmukh, president of Vighnahar Multistate credit society. Samaj secretary Dheeraj Deshpande, Surendra Anandgaonkar, CS Laxmikant Jaipurkar, Sangeeta Kagabatte and others were present.