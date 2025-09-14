All India Panther Sena to contest local body elections independently Deepak Kedar announces at press conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Panther Sena will contest the local self-government elections independently, party leader Deepak Kedar announced, while also demanding that cases be registered against the District Collector and Tehsildar in connection with the explosion incident near Buddhaleni. He also indicated the possibility of launching a protest regarding the matter.

Kedar raised concerns over rumors about the end of OBC reservation, which have created tension in society and could potentially trigger unrest across the state. He urged the state government to convene an all-party meeting and hold a joint press conference to clarify its position to the public.

The Panther Sena condemned the controversial remarks made by Laxman Hake and demanded that such individuals be prohibited from holding public gatherings in the state. Kedar also insisted that Hake clarify his stance regarding a love affair between a Matang youth and a Dhangar girl in Umari.

Encroachment on grazing land

Kedar alleged that attacks and atrocities against Dalits have increased in the state, and grazing land is being illegally seized under the guise of solar energy projects. He also criticized the government for failing to catch the perpetrators of the Somnath Suryavanshi murder even after ten months. Additionally, he condemned the 12-hour duty decision for workers, calling it a pro-capitalist move benefiting conglomerates like Adani and Ambani.

The Panther Sena plans statewide protests on several issues, including Mahabodhi Buddh Vihar liberation, Buddhaleni conservation, justice for Somnath Suryavanshi, atrocities against Dalits, encroachment on grazing land, Dalit land rights, and a separate budget law for the Department of Social Justice.

Karan Kaliyana was elected as district president, and Amul Gadve as district general secretary. Other attendees included Maharashtra spokesperson Bunty Sadashive, coordinators Avinash Hiwale, Amol Narwade, Ravi Narwade, Kunal Dandge, Kamlesh Dabhade, and Akshay Wakode.