All pending cases will be resolved within three months in the Information Commission bench!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “When I assumed the office of State Information Commissioner, 8,500 appeal applications were pending. Today, the number has reduced to 6,500. It is planned to bring this number down to zero within the next three months,” said Information Commissioner of the State Information Commission’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench, Prakash Indalkar . He shared this during a special program organized at the State Information Commission bench office on Monday to mark Right to Information (RTI) Week.

The week is being observed from October 5 to 12. The program was attended by Deputy Secretary of the State Information Commission, Rajaram Sarode and Assistant Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, Ganesh Funde . Sarode shared his experiences regarding the implementation of the RTI Act and provided detailed information about RTI Week.

Representatives of the police department, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Gautam Pagare and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vasundhara Borgaokar, informed participants about the RTI Act and its implementation. Petitioners Adv. Rajesh Shah, Chandrhar Yadav, and Devanand Khandare also shared their views on the RTI Act. Discussions were held on challenges faced by citizens in obtaining information and possible solutions.