All quasi-judicial hearings to be held through video conferencing

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The district administration decided to conduct all pending quasi-judicial hearings at the collectorate, Sub-Divisional Office and tehsil office through video conferencing (VC) in view of the prevalent Covid situation in the district.

Officers and employees in government offices are being found infected from Covid. So, the decision of hearing through video conference was taken.

District Collector Sunil Chavan has made available online arrangements for the VC hearing through VC. The details about the online hearing have been published on the district's website.

One day before the hearing date, all the revenue officers will have to upload details of their hearing on the website’s board.

A link and password for the hearing will be given on board while all concerned lawyers and their clients will be able to participate in the hearing. Parties who wish to submit some documents at the time of hearing should upload the relevant documents on the e-mail ID of the concerned Revenue Officer two days before the date of hearing.

The relevant documents will then be included in the hearing. The hearing process will be conducted through the Webex app. New quasi-judicial cases will have to be filed in person in the inward and outward departments of all the concerned offices. The District Collector has appealed to all the lawyers and parties to attend the hearing of the quasi-judicial case through video conferencing.