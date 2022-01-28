All schools to run classes of standard 8th to 12th from Monday

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey has issued an order granting permission to all the schools (government, semi-government or private), in its jurisdiction, to run the offline classes of standard 8th, 9th and 11th, from January 31. Henceforth the city will be witnessing the operation of classes from standard 8th to 12th, in full

swing, from Monday.

Earlier, the classes of 10th and 12th are already being conducted in the city from January 24. The schools have been allowed to conduct classes with 25 per cent of the total strength of students (10th class) and 15 per cent (12th class) and check the vaccination status (of first dose and second dose). In the rural areas, the task force has allowed conducting of classes from 8th to 12th from January 24.

According to the AMC education section, there are 2.77 lakh students enrolled in 1,702 schools, but in reality, 85,910 students only are attending the classes. This is as per the report sent to the education department by the schools online. Meanwhile, the administrator has ordered all the schools to maintain all standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the campus during school hours.