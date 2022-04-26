All UG, PG courses result to be declared by next week

Aurangabad, April 26:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will declare all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses result by next week.

The university conducted winter session (October/November 2021) examinations between February and March.

More than 3.50 lakh students of UG and PG courses took the examinations online in Aurangabad, Beed, Osmanabad and Jalna districts in view of the threat of Covid third wave.

The result of many UG courses including B A, B Com and B Sc were declared so far. However, the result of the remaining courses is awaited. When contacted, BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the result of all the UG and PG courses was being declared in a phased-manner. He said that the process of declaration of all the courses result would be completed by the end of April.

Box

Colleges asked to collect withheld result in given time

The institutes are reluctant to complete the required process and collect the withheld result of students. This creates a problem for students and the university. Bamu asked the colleges to get cleared all the pending results within 15 days from the date of the declaration to avoid further delay and complications.

Box

Exam forms to be submitted in 10 days

Once the result is declared, the colleges will have to generate an application form for next semester's examinations online. Bamu asked the students to submit the application form within 10 days from the date of generation. A late fee will be charged for the submission of the form after the due date.