Alleged sex determination clinic raided in Savangi

clinic raided in Savangi

#Cash Rs 12.8 lakh, tablets, laptops, sonography scanners recovered

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team from the public health department conducted a raid in Savangi area, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in search of a sonography machine allegedly used for illegal sex determination. The raid stemmed from a tip-off regarding a clinic operating at Deogiri Residency, Malhar Chowk, Vijayanagar.

The team, led by district surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, raided a house in Savangi believed to be housing the sonography machine. However, upon arrival, they found the house locked. As of late night, authorities were searching for the homeowner. If the owner fails to appear, officials are prepared to break open the lock and conduct a search in the presence of the police.

The public health department's raid at Deogiri Residency earlier in the day yielded various medical equipment, including tablets used for pregnancy diagnosis, laptops, sonography scanners, lotions, and cash worth Rs 12.8 lakh. However, the crucial sonography machine remained elusive.