Alliance in civic polls breaks due to BJP leaders, says Uday Samant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shinde Sena leader and Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday (6 Jan) that he had made efforts to form an alliance with the BJP for the municipal corporation elections and was in contact with them for discussions. However, since some local BJP leaders were apparently not interested in an alliance, the party has decided to contest independently.

The statement was made during the inauguration of Shinde Sena’s campaign office for Prabhag No. 22 at Hanumannagar Chowk in Pundaliknagar. The inauguration was performed by minister Samant, and prominent attendees included MP Sandipan Bhumre, former MLA of Gangapur Annasaheb Mane, and several prabhag candidates.

While addressing the campaign gathering, the minister said that he was not there to criticise those breaking the alliance but to highlight what Shinde Sena can do for the city. Under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, companies investing over ₹1 lakh crore have been brought to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A new water supply scheme worth ₹2,700 crore has been implemented, and ₹3,000 crore allocated for roads.

Significant work has also been done in the health sector. Samant added that the city’s renaming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad’s renaming to Dharashiv fulfilled the vision of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. The event began with a welcome speech by district chief Rajendra Janjal.

Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue

During the election campaign, Uddhav Sena had raised doubts about the continuation of the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme. Minister Samant clarified that the scheme will continue ‘as long as the sun and moon exist.’ Questions about the timing of the ₹2,100 payments were raised, but both the chief minister and deputy chief minister are reviewing to ensure the promised amount is delivered.

Uddhav Sena leaders limited to personal criticism

MP Sandipan Bhumre added that Uddhav Sena leaders can only make personal attacks, ignoring the development work done under deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Hence, such criticism should be disregarded.